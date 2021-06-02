Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.38. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 36,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $232.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.