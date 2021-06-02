Navcoin (NAV) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $21.60 million and $250,303.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,609,831 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

