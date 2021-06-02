Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.11. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 175,432 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

