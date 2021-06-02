nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.23)-(0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $258-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.69 million.nCino also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-(0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.63.

NCNO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. 689,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -186.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

