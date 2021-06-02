nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06)-(0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $63-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.31 million.nCino also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.23)-(0.21) EPS.

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.63.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. 689,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,995. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -186.48. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

