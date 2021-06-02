NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $3.36 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $86.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00008844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00050475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.81 or 0.00283476 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041996 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005491 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,153,790 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.