Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.56 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $26.56 million and $1.37 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038003 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00031839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010262 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,921,921 coins and its circulating supply is 17,535,990 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.