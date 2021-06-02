NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-0.97 EPS.
NetApp stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. 2,943,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06. NetApp has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.
