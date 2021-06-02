NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-0.97 EPS.

NetApp stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. 2,943,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06. NetApp has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.05.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

