NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 2.7%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.76 and last traded at $115.33. 9,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,276,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

