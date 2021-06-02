Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.10. Netlist shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 558,205 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $444.56 million, a PE ratio of -41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59.
About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
