Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37.46 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $340.52 million and $37.46 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00072488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00282332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00186137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.97 or 0.01256159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,972.68 or 1.00214982 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00033740 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 340,037,559 coins and its circulating supply is 340,037,005 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.