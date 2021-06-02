New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,939 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $387.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.