New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,969. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

