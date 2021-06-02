New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.
Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,969. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $65.90.
In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
