New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

