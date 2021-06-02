New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
NYMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.
New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.78.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
