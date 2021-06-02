NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Short Interest Update

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the first quarter worth $7,629,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the first quarter worth $7,508,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the first quarter valued at $5,918,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $5,506,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 118,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,510. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. NewHold Investment has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

