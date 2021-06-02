Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $154.75 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $154.75 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002620 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00065197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00279128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00187633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.63 or 0.01069089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,313.75 or 1.00071662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,918 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,270 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

