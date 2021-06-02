Newscrypto Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $153.75 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,918 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,270 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

