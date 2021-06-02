NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 66,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,950,999 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

The company has a current ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

