NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Up 23.6% in May

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 29th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NXRT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. 141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,758. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.49 and a beta of 0.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

