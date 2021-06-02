Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Nexstar Media Group worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,944 shares of company stock valued at $21,072,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

NXST stock opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

