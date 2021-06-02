NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,209,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.89% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $21,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $995.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.