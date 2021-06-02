NFT (NFT) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. NFT has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $118,706.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00082335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.01030581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.02 or 0.09582745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00052265 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

