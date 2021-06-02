nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells A$293,034.63 in Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) insider Steven (Steve) Crane sold 47,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.18 ($4.41), for a total value of A$293,034.63 ($209,310.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIB Company Profile

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes health insurance to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

