Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,080 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.