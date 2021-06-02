Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 29th total of 264,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

NCBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NCBS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,218. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $794.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

