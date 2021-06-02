Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $347,160.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00081831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.01024557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.73 or 0.09471420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051762 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars.

