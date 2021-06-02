Nigel Hanbury Sells 12,800 Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,800 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Nigel Hanbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £110.10 million and a PE ratio of 103.37. Helios Underwriting Plc has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

