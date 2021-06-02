Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $15.97. 58,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,399,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nikola by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $260,013,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth about $30,169,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

