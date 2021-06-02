Nimiq Market Cap Reaches $50.31 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $50.31 million and $1.50 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,589.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.63 or 0.07184601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $696.11 or 0.01851900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00498534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00181859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.66 or 0.00775914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00485185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00433602 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,504,094,205 coins and its circulating supply is 7,842,594,205 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

