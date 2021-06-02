Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Update

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 634,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 29th total of 505,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at $675,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $68,351.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,408 shares of company stock worth $384,065. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

