Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $812,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,457,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,265.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,437.13 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.