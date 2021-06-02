Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.39

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nippon Paint from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

