NIX Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and $65,394.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,493.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.53 or 0.07229347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $696.22 or 0.01856903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.22 or 0.00494004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00182040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.51 or 0.00782822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00479928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00437860 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,150,925 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

