Noir Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Noir has a market cap of $482,530.21 and $829.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.29 or 0.00276334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,498,074 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

