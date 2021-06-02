Noku Market Capitalization Achieves $9.51 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Noku has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $9,361.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00082636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.01036369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,646.77 or 0.09589079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052657 BTC.

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

