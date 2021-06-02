noob.finance ($NOOB) Achieves Market Cap of $40,417.39

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, noob.finance has traded down 1% against the dollar. One noob.finance coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00004943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $40,417.39 and approximately $18.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00283230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00187111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.01252155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,317.20 or 0.99828828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032807 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.