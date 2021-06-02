Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Nordson worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,684 shares of company stock worth $4,960,646. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $221.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

