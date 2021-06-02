North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 1,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,119. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $418.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

