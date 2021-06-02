North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NMMC remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,482. North Mountain Merger has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter valued at $392,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

