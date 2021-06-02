Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Trading Down 0.4%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.76. 2,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile (NYSE:NSTD)

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

