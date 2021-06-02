Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 16,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,066. The company has a market cap of $278.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $48.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.22.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.