Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,851.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NWPX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. 3,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.