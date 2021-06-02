nOS (NOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One nOS coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00069704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00283039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00185639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.33 or 0.01197664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,006.89 or 0.99970178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00033160 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

