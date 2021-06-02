Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Holdings Cut by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the period. Nova Measuring Instruments comprises 1.5% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.21% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.