NOW (DNOW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NOW (NYSE: DNOW):
5/28/2021 – NOW was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas."
DNOW stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 24,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.10. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
