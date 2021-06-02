Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 439,983 shares.The stock last traded at $29.13 and had previously closed at $28.58.

Several research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.28.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,604 shares in the company, valued at $657,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $414,800. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after buying an additional 721,743 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

