NuShares (NSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $656,085.03

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $656,085.03 and $15.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00032261 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 74.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,159,279,293 coins and its circulating supply is 5,831,629,123 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

