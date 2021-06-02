Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:NTR opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Nutrien by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

