Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE NMZ opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

