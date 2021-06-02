NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUZE stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. NuZee has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 11.01.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

